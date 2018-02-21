  • Price of Poverty: Law designed to hire 10,000 has only hired 95

    By: Jim Spiewak

    The issue of poverty is very real for 50,000 Memphis families living on less than $15,000 a year. Help does not come easily.  

    In this case, the price of poverty is being paid by potential employees being passed over for work.  

    Since it got signed into law a couple years ago, it's created more than $25 million in tax breaks for business owners.  

    It is designed to provide occupational wage jobs for people in the lowest income areas across the state.

    10,000 jobs could have been created by this law, but a FOX13 investigation uncovered only 95 have.  

