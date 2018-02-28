0 PRICE OF POVERTY: New network being developed to help the poor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Help for the poor is out there. Finding it is the hard part.

A FOX13 investigation uncovered the current system to break the cycle of poverty is stacked against the most vulnerable. Imagine needing help with food stamps, while at the same time needed temporary housing help from MIFA.

What about getting job training and tips building the resume? All while living in poverty, and, no car to get around? How does it all get done?

“This is an opportunity for non-profits to go to the next level with their work,” Cecelia Johnson-Powell, the Director of Driving the Dream, part of the Mid-South United Way said.

Right now, to get help with those services, people need to go to individual case workers who only specialize in one area, but now, help is all in one network that’s being developed daily.So far, Driving the Dream has signed up 18 agency partners. 14 families have starting the program and are now on a path to breaking the cycle of poverty.

“That's part of this process is helping families to make decisions for themselves,” Johnson-Powell said.

Each case is different, but Johnson-Powell says the program takes about 9 months. Case workers are trained to talk to a person about every aspect they need help with and refer them to an agency in the network for help with the next service, getting rid of the frustration of having to re-start the process.

“That's the key that there's a backbone and they we're it,” Johnson-Powell said.

Driving the Dream is expected to be fully up and running with all its staff by the summer. It’s paid for by private grants. They’re working to sign on more vendors.

Here’s the list of the 18 current vendors:

Catholic Charities of West Tennessee Church Health Center DeNeuville Learning Center Families Matter Hope Works Knowledge Quest Le DeJour Hero Village Memphis Crisis Center Memphis Recovery Centers Memphis Urban League Meritan MIFA (Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association) Neighborhood Christian Centers Porter-Leath Rise Foundation Salvation Army SRVS YWCA

