Private company soliciting residents with City of Memphis logo on it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphians are confused over why a private company is using the City of Memphis logo to sell home repair services.

HomeServe has sent letters over the last few weeks asking people to sign up for a monthly warranty style service plan. The city has given HomeServe permission to use their logo. The two-page letter with only the City of Memphis logo was sent in an envelope also only with the City of Memphis logo to people all over town.

“I thought it was official. I thought it was from the City of Memphis,” Barbara Whitmire said.

But it’s not being sent from city offices. It’s being sent from the Connecticut based private company HomeServe USA Repair Management Corp.

Barbara Whitmire was solicited.

“I kept looking at the return address and all that, I wasn't very sure about it, it just wasn't very clear,” Whitmire said.

HomeServe offers water, sewer and septic line service to eligible homeowners for a monthly fee.

It is optional but if someone signs up and uses the service, no one from the city will do the work. Memphis resident, Laura Cunningham, got the letter and said they thought the City of Memphis was wanting more money.

“My family thought maybe this is just another way the city is trying to make money. Just confusion, complete confusion,” Cunningham said.

The city spokesperson said the agreement did not require a bid process when selecting a partner. As part of the deal, the city will get revenue. A portion will be set aside to help elderly low-income homeowners fix such problems.

HomeServe operates across the country. Right now, they have an ‘a+’ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Their profile shows 244 complaints and of the 82 reviews, 51 are negative.

Public Works negotiated the rates which can run up to $167 a year. If you opt in for service, you can cancel at any time. You get a full refund within 30 days.

Here’s a copy of the letter.

Here’s the full response from the City of Memphis.

Here’s are some facts to know:

The HomeServe plan is strictly optional in efforts to help customers, particularly those in older homes, who want to protect themselves against potentially expensive and untimely sewer line repairs.

City residents will receive mailings and reminders to inform them about the strictly optional repair service plans available through HomeServe.

HomeServe plan holders have access to a repair hotline that is accessible 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and bring local minority, licensed, qualified and insured contractors to their home for repairs, which are guaranteed by HomeServe against defects in materials and workmanship.

HomeServe works with municipal and utility providers around the nation to offer similar programs.

City residents can learn more about these optional plans as well as HomeServe by calling HomeServe toll-free at 1-888-212-0177 or by visiting www.HomeServeusa.com/Memphis .

Sewer line repairs can be an unexpected and costly, and most property owners are unaware they are responsible for the sewer line that travels from the sidewalk to their home. Homeowner’s insurance policies often do not cover sewer line repairs. Our partnership with HomeServe was established in to help customers, particularly those in older homes, protect themselves against potentially expensive sewer line repairs. The City in turn, earns revenue from this agreement. This revenue source was presented and included as part of the FY18 Public Works O&M General Fund budget. A portion of these funds will be set aside in FY19 to help provide assistance to eligible, elderly low-income homeowners who cannot afford such repairs. Public Works negotiated low rates to make this option affordable for our residents who choose to participate. Moreover, all the marketing, customer service and repairs using local minority contractors are paid for and managed entirely by HomeServe including the marketing and communication materials.

