Protest against removal of Confederate statues planned for January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police told FOX13 they have a plan in place for a January 6, 2018 protest against the removal of Confederate statues in Memphis.

A Facebook group called Confederate 901 promises a large turnout at two privately owned parks that were once public and where the statues of Jefferson Davis and Nathan Bedford Forrest once stood.

At Health Sciences Park, workmen put up new taller fencing around where the Forrest statue was, but the remains of he and his wife are still buried.

Lee Millar of the Sons of Confederate Veterans told FOX13, "Are they trying to keep people out or are they trying to keep General Forrest in, his spirit in?"

The January rally has been promoted by a Facebook group called Confederate 901. FOX13 reached out to the group for comment.

A man who posted a Facebook live video said he is organizing the event, "to hold the City of Memphis accountable for the crimes they committed on Dec 20 2017 by removing the statues and desecrating the grave of Nathan Bedford Forrest."

The exact number of participants could be dozens or hundreds according to the number of likes on the groups Facebook page.

The organizer in the Facebook post promises those who attend should not be scared because, "there will be plenty of security. Not going to tell you who it is, but they are a well-known organization."

Unlike past protests to remove the statues, the Health Science and the Fourth Bluff are no longer city property and privately owned by a group called Memphis Greenspace. Any unscheduled protest, rally or demonstration runs the risk of the police charging them with disorderly conduct although that possibility appears remote.

FOX13 inquired about permits for protests and rallies. An employee told us Confederate 901 could have filed a permit which would have made their rally legal. The group didn't and Wednesday, December 27 was the deadline. FOX13 emailed Memphis Greenspace, the group that owns the two parks.

The group sent a statement that reads in part:

The two parks in question, Health Sciences Park and Memphis Park, are now privately owned by Memphis Greenspace, Inc. We have not been approached by anyone requesting access to the parks on January 6th.



This organization was formed as a Tennessee not-for-profit corporation for the purposes of serving as an independent, nonprofit that provides park-based recreation within the City of Memphis to start, strengthen and support neighborhood and community involvement.



The organization promotes parkland in general, so people will enjoy livable neighborhoods, and work in collaboration to start, strengthen and support revitalization of the City’s neighborhoods by helping communities share space where people of diverse backgrounds and different ages can come together for recreation, enrichment and community activities.



Obviously hosting any group that brings a negative or inflammatory perspective would not be in the spirit of our efforts.



