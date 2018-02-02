0 Public Works employees concerned with how City of Memphis treats sanitation workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Public Works employees told FOX13 there are still concerns about how the City of Memphis treats the sanitation workers.

Memphis sanitation worker, Keith Johnson said he believes the city needs to treat sanitation workers better.

“It hasn’t changed in 50 years. We are still doing the same thing. We been battling this same thing for fifty years,” Johnson said.

Johnson is the president of the local American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Union.

Johnson said it’s a shame when sanitation workers have to question their safety 50 years after two sanitation workers were crushed to death by a truck that malfunctioned.

“They think more about the garbage cans being dumped than an individual life, that’s what we feel. Anytime you try to force us out to go out and work in that weather and the chances are someone can get killed, bottom line that is ridiculous,” Johnson said.

Memphis Public Works Director told FOX13 during the recent winter weather, some workers did come to work and services were reduced.

“We had a major challenge with the inclement weather I agree, but we did not force anyone to go out to work,” Knecht said.

Johnson said the line of communication between city and union leaders can be difficult at times. He hopes things can begin to get better sooner than later.

“We worked Saturday. We work Sunday. We worked seven days in a row 10 hours a day to make sure these citizens be pleased,” Johnson said.

