Publisher cancels Andy Savage book over sexual assault allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The fallout continues for prominent Memphis pastor Andy Savage.
Bethany House Baker Publishing Group announced it was canceling the publication of Savage's upcoming book, The Ridiculously Good Marriage.
The book was set to come out in July, but Bethany House announced via Twitter that they have decided to cancel the publication.
Bethany House explained in the tweet that it may take sometime for websites to remove the book, but it won't actually be available.
On Friday, a woman named Jules Woodson came forward with allegations against Savage. The accusations stemmed from an alleged sexual assault in 1998, when Savage was a college student on staff at Woodlands Parkway Baptist Church in Texas.
According to the blog, Savage apologized immediately and asked for forgiveness from the victim.
Andy Savage, who helped found Highpoint Church in Memphis, is still on the church staff.
The lead pastor of Highpoint, Chris Conlee, also released a statement saying the church did know about the incident in 1997 and the church is "100% committed" to Savage and his family.
