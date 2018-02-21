Rain with Falling Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the UMBRELLA and COAT before walking out the door.
- Rain will stay with us today and the next several days.
- Temperatures are mild now, but will be falling over the next several hours into the 40s.
- Good news: low threat for severe weather this week, but there IS a chance for stronger storms Saturday.
- A Flood Watch is in effect until early Sunday. Rainfall totals will range from 4”-7” by the time it’s all said and done. Flash/river flooding a concern.
- Watch the video above for a look at the rainy and cool conditions for Wednesday.
