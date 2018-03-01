Raleigh Town Center almost ready to break ground

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Construction of a multi-million-dollar development is one step closer.
Millions in permits have been pulled to build out the Raleigh Town Center on the site of the old Raleigh Springs Mall.
Last March, crews demolished the mall.
The permits break-down like this.
$800,000 for a skate park.
$18.2 million for the Austin Peay Police Precinct.
$6.1 for a new library.
Kiona Cobb lives in Raleigh and said, “The skate park would be fun, the police precinct most definitely, yes.”
The site will also include two ponds, a 1-mile walking trail and 25 acres to be built out.
“It's a nice area, I wouldn't see myself going nowhere else so if they can get it together it would be nice,” Cobb said.
However, there are others who said the space could be more family friendly.
Martavius Cook said, “Things for kids like a playground or something like that, something you could bring your kids to.”
The city has been working on this redevelopment for five years.
Construction begins in the next three weeks.
The site is expected to be completed by the end of June 2019.
