Rapper, Instagram star claims he was 'kicked out' of Memphis mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Instagram star and rapper, John Robert Hill also known as 'Boonk,' says he was removed from Wolfchase Galleria due to the nature of his Youtube videos.
The 21-year-old is known for committing outrageous acts at public places for his 4.3 million social media followers. Boonk gained notoriety through his viral videos and music. He released the song, "Boonk Gang" in late 2017, and the music video has reached over 5 million views.
Boonk posted to social media Tuesday saying,"Memphis Mall called [the] cops & kicked me out [because] of my 'YouTube Videos.'"
Memphis police told FOX13, "Officers were called by mall security and asked to escort the individual in the video off of the private property."
On January 13, Boonk posted another video at an airport throwing money after claiming an airline wouldn't allow him on a plane. (Because of the language used in the video, we've decided not to post on our website. Click here to view.)
