Recall: High chair recalled after fall and injury hazards to children

If you recently bought a high chair, make sure you haven't bought this model.
The Tuo Convertible High Chairs have been recalled from stores and online.
Investigators told FOX13 the front legs on the high chair can detach from the seat, leading to a fall and injury hazard to children.
Officials said the recall involves the charcoal colored Tuo Convertible High Chair, which can be converted into a toddler chair.
The style numbers include 304200 and 304200CN. The date code on the back of the chairs are as follows HH102016, HH11/2016, HH3/2017 anf HH4/2017.
The high chairs have a reversible seat pad, removable tray, 5-point harness, beechwood footrest and legs.
Customers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Skip Hop for a free replacement.
Skip Hop has received 13 reports of the legs on the high chairs detaching, leaving two children bruised.
This high chair was sold at Babies "R" Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, Dillards and other children specialty stores stores nationwide.
The high chair was also sold online at Amazon.com and Skiphop.com from December 2016 through September 2017 for around $160.
