Renowned Radio Legend Bobby O'Jay Celebrates 35 Years with WDIA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - iHeartMedia Memphis will honor long time radio host Bobby O’Jay tonight Wednesday, February 28th, 2018 at the Hard Rock Café from 6-10pm. Bobby O’Jay has been with WDIA for 35 years.
WDIA AM 1070 is celebrating 70 years on the air this year as well. The stations program director and on-air personality Bobby O’Jay is the man behind all the success as being the city’s top-rated morning drive program.
Originally from Batesville, Mississippi, Bobby O’Jay first got his start in Montgomery, Alabama before landing his dream job in February of 1983. Since then, Bobby has drawn in millions of listeners by talking about his personal life and topics that are close to his heart.
Recently, Bobby was nominated for the National Radio Hall of Fame with the likes of Steve Harvey and Ryan Seacrest. In addition to this, Bobby helped steer WDIA into being inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame in 2015.
WDIA was the first radio station in America that was programed entirely by African Americans for African Americans. It empowered a huge segment of the population that was, until the late 1940s, largely unrecognized.
Nat D. Williams’ “Tan Town Jamboree” aired and was the first radio program to appeal to black listeners and soon became the city’s top station. A.C. Williams became the station’s first full time African American employee in 1949. The station’s first female African American disc jockey was Willa Monroe, a society belle who hosted a program for homemakers. Many music legends got their start by working at WDIA including B.B. King and Rufus Thomas.
