0 Residents at another apartment applaud Kimball Cabana's new owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The investor who’s interested in rehabilitating Kimball Cabana Apartments told FOX13 he is already in the process of cleaning up the property.

Chuck Parker expressed interest in purchasing Kimball Cabana and rehabilitating it during a court hearing Wednesday in Shelby County Environmental Court, when the current owner confirmed he’s in foreclosure.

Trending stories:

“Work has already started out there,” Parker told FOX13 Thursday. “Dumpsters are leaving tomorrow. I met with a code enforcement agent. We lined out a plan.”

Judge Larry Potter was close to condemning the complex Wednesday, but didn’t want residents to be homeless. Parker’s appearance in court helped persuade him.

“It’s going to be nice,” Parker said.

In court, Parker told the judge he’s in the process of rehabbing Lincoln Apartments in North Memphis.

Neighbors at the homes off of Chelsea Avenue said they have been impressed with Parkers work, when FOX13 visited the complex on Thursday.

“He’s the first property owner I’ve seen, and he’s hands-on,” Anthony Riley, a resident at the Lincoln Apartments, said. “I commend him. I salute him for that.”

Apartments in the area are in need of repair, but neighbors said Parker is off to a good start.

“Most of the apartments around here are boarded up,” Shietta Johnson, another resident, said. “Since he came around, they been cleaning stuff up, working on some of the apartments trying to make it look like something.”

Neighbors FOX13 talked to at Lincoln Apartments said the residents at Kimball Cabana are in good hands.

Parker said he retired from selling boats and working in the marine business, and wanted to do something to help the community.

“It’s nice to know that they do notice,” Parker said. “When you come out here and you meet the tenants, that’s when you really say, ‘Wow, They’ve been neglected.’”

“There was a point where I thought I wanted to give more back,” he added. “Doing what I do now, I feel really good about it.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.