Residents on untreated Memphis side streets fear re-freeze in neighborhoods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As the sun set on the second full day since Memphis’ big snowfall, many Memphians had to deal with lingering ice on many of their side streets.

Anticipating the storm, Gregory Jordan spent the past few nights with his grandparents, taking care of them doing the big freeze.

“I made sure whatever they needed, I went to get it,” Jordan said.

Jordan’s grandparents live on Barron avenue in Orange Mound – a street pretty much cleared by traffic and sunlight.

“I’ll be glad when it’s all over with,” he said.

FOX13 reached out to the City of Memphis regarding its strategy dealing with side streets. They told FOX13 they mainly focus on main streets.

FULL STATEMENT FROM CITY:

Public Works does not treat residential side streets during winter weather events. As a reminder, the city’s primary focus during inclement weather periods is to first address major streets with inclines/declines, as well as any bridges and overpasses. Secondly, the city will address the remaining major streets on an as needed basis. Emergency service providers such as hospitals, police and fire precincts are given priority considerations during inclement weather conditions.

City crews will not be able to de-ice all the roads within the City to maintain full mobility. Citizens should be prepared for delays during winter weather events, especially if you live on a steep neighborhood street. For residents safety, the best policy is to stay home if you’re not equipped to travel on snow or ice, regardless of major roads have been treated by the City.

