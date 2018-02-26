Rev. Jesse Jackson walks through the final mins. of Dr. MLK's death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was slain near the door of his motel room 306 nearly 50 years ago.
Many still think he knew his time was at a close, but FOX13 talked to one of his aids at that time, a witness on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, who cast doubt on that theory.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, now a National Civil Rights leader himself, recently allowed us to join him at the National Civil Rights Museum when he went back to the place where history was forever changed in Memphis.
In an interview you'll only see on FOX13 News Monday at 9 p.m., Mearl Purvis and the Reverend Jesse Jackson walk the steps where the world changed fifty years ago when Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated.
