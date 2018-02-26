Rhodes issues statement on students wanting to peacefully protest in wake of FL school shooting

Rhodes College is giving students who want to peacefully protest the chance to do so - free of disciplinary actions.
According to the school, they have been asked about Rhodes' admission policy regarding the students who wanted to have their voices heard after 17 people were killed at Florida school.
We’d like to share the message we have sent to Rhodes College applicants regarding peaceful protests. pic.twitter.com/SwQR2VctMx— Rhodes College (@RhodesCollege) February 26, 2018
