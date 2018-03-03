Rick Ross hospitalized after being found unresponsive, report says

MIAMI, Florida - Rapper Rick Ross is on life support in a Miami area hospital, according to TMZ.
The celebrity news site has reported Rick Ross was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive and "slobbing at the mouth" in his home.
TMZ also reported he is being treated in the cardiac unit of the hospital, but it's unclear if he had a heart attack.
Friends of the rapper are saying he isn't on life support.
JUS TALKED 2 MY BIG HOMIE... HE GOOD... HE IN DA HOSPITAL BUT HE IS NOT ON “LIFE SUPPORT” ... HE… https://t.co/svygVvjC47— $$$FAT TREL$$$ (@FATTREL) March 2, 2018
FOX13 is working with news partners in Miami to learn more about his condition.
Rick Ross has opened five Wing Stops in the Memphis area. Ross was also given the key to the city in 2014.
We will continue to bring you updates on this story on-air and online.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}