Ride-sharing services see rise in demand during winter storm

Ice and snow continue to cover several Mid-South roads and highways.
Uber driver William Malone said he’s made more than 100 rides since Friday’s storm.
“Needed to get to work, a lot of people going to the airport, some people just don’t like to drive in the snow.”
Rides aren’t the only thing folks are requesting.
Malone said there’s been an increase in UberEats orders as well.
“It’s been good,” Malone said. “Especially this weekend with the weather. Nobody wants to leave the house. Everybody wants to order food.”
While ride-sharing services like Uber are seeing a rise in demand, some local businesses are experiencing losses.
Marcus Fields works as a doorman for many of the businesses on Beale Street including Jerry Lee Lewis’ Café.
“The storm that came in Friday, a lot of businesses did not open because of the ice and snow and you don’t want to put people in jeopardy trying to go back and forth,” Fields said.
As the ice continues to melt, he expects to see businesses running as usual.
“This week is a special week,” Fields said. “This is the 35th anniversary of the International Blues Challenge, so we’re still looking to have good crowds and people this week.”
