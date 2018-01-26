0 Ripley PD looking for man seen stealing parts from disability vehicle trucks

RIPLEY, Tenn. - Police in Ripley need your help finding a man they say is stealing parts from trucks used to help adults with disabilities.

The thief’s latest strike happened around 9 Monday night at the Helen Tucker Center for Adults.

The Helen Tucker Center has been in service since the 70’s, helping adults with disabilities live normal lives which is why they were shocked to see someone vandalize some of their vehicles.”

“It’s just anger,” said executive director Suzanne Wieber. “How sick can you be?”

Anger is one of many emotions that goes through Wieber’s head as she replays the video. A man pulling up beside their fleet vehicles, going under… and making off with their Cadillac converters in less than two minutes.

Weiber said this is not the first time they’ve been hit. It’s the third. Now, a place that is open to all – is considering a gate to keep thieves out.

“In a small town. It’s a shame we have to gate up a center that is here for the good,” she said.

Even though both trucks will be back up and running soon, Wieber said she hopes the thief comes to justice… one way or another.

