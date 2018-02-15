  • Rise of the Rest Road Trip coming to Memphis

    Updated:

    Starting a new business? Want to pitch the next big idea for a chance to win a $100,000 investment? 

    Well the Rise of the Rest Road Trip with Steve Case is coming to Memphis. 

    Trending stories:

    According to the event's websiteSince 2014, we’ve traveled 8,000 miles to 33 cities and invested in local startups across the country. At each stop we host a pitch competition, showcasing the best startups in each city — the winner takes home a $100,000 investment from the Rise of Rest Seed fund. The fireside chat and pitch competition are free and open to the public.

    The Memphis event will take police on Tuesday, May 8 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

    Click here for more information and to register for the talk. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories