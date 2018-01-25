Robbers approach father and son, shooting one of them 3 times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was shot during a robbery in the Grahamwood area of Memphis.
Investigators said the shooting happened at 1:58 a.m. Thursday.
Memphis police said the victim and his son were walking southbound on Graham when the incident happened.
Shoes left behind in the street may belong to robbery victims. If they are, it shows how desperate the victims were to get away. @FOX13Memphis #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/2PRVzzFhFq— Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaFox13) January 25, 2018
A father was shot twice in the leg and once in the arm, according to MPD.
Officers said the son, who was not shot, told police three men in a black Jeep Cherokee robbed them.
That's when the shooting took place.
#MPD told @FOX13Memphis the robbers got away in a gray Jeep Cherokee. Call #Crimestoppers 901-528-CASH...with any information. pic.twitter.com/7SUSzudQUP— Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaFox13) January 25, 2018
The father was transported to Regional One in critical condition, he is now listed in non-critical condition.
At 1:58 a.m., officers were flagged down at Graham & Grahamdale. The victim and his son were walking S/B on Graham when a gray 00’s Jeep Cherokee pulled up. 3 M/B suspects robbed both victims and shot victim #1. He was xported to ROH critical but is now listed as non-critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 25, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}