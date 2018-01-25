  • Robbers approach father and son, shooting one of them 3 times

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was shot during a robbery in the Grahamwood area of Memphis.

    Investigators said the shooting happened at 1:58 a.m. Thursday.

    Memphis police said the victim and his son were walking southbound on Graham when the incident happened. 

    A father was shot twice in the leg and once in the arm, according to MPD.

    Officers said the son, who was not shot, told police three men in a black Jeep Cherokee robbed them.

    That's when the shooting took place.

    The father was transported to Regional One in critical condition, he is now listed in non-critical condition.  

