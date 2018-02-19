Sanitation workers upset with how City of Memphis is handling MLK 50 events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sanitation workers are upset for a second time over how they say the City of Memphis has handled the MLK 50 events.
The union leadership is upset the city has sanctioned what they are calling a reverse March days after the anniversary of the 1968 sanitation strike March. The March is scheduled for this Saturday to go from City Hall to Clayborn Temple.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen arrested for raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone
- 2 Mississippi students arrested following alleged high school threat
- Child killed, adult critically injured after being hit by car in Frayser
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The original strikers went the other way.
Weeks ago, the sanitation workers were upset the city decided to use ‘I am Memphis’ signs on the side of sanitation trucks as opposed to the famous ‘I am a Man’ phrase.
Chief investigative reporter, Jim Spiewak, will break down what the workers are doing in protest, on FOX13 News at 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}