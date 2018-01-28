  • Saturday evening crash leaves 14-year-old hospitalized

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD responded to a crash Friday evening at 9:45 that sent a 14-year-old to the hospital.

    Police told FOX13 the accident happened on N. Germantown Parkway and Walnut Run.

    Officers said a 17-year-old male and 14-year-old male were attempting to cross N. Germantown Parkway went they were struck.

    Both teenagers were transported to the hospital. The 14-year-old was sent in critical condition.

    Investigators said the driver remained on the scene.

    No charges have been filed at this time.

