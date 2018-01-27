Saturday morning shooting leaves Memphis man in hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Kimball early Saturday morning.
Police responded to the scene in South Memphis at 5 a.m.
One man was found shot on the scene, he was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
The scene is behind Hamilton High School.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information related to the case, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
