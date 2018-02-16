Scam Alert: IRS warns taxpayers of erroneous refunds

The Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers of a 'quickly growing scam.'
According to the IRS, erroneous tax refunds are being deposited into their bank accounts.
"In one version of the scam, criminals posing as debt collection agency officials acting on behalf of the IRS contacted the taxpayers to say a refund was deposited in error, and they asked the taxpayers to forward the money to their collection agency.
In another version, the taxpayer who received the erroneous refund gets an automated call with a recorded voice saying he is from the IRS and threatens the taxpayer with criminal fraud charges, an arrest warrant and a “blacklisting” of their Social Security Number. The recorded voice gives the taxpayer a case number and a telephone number to call to return the refund."
The IRS also offered step-by-step explanation for to avoid being scammed.
Click here for more information and what to do if the money has already been deposited into your account.
