  • Scattered Showers and Mild Temperatures expected for the Mid South

    • Grab the umbrella and jacket before walking out the door .  
    • Temperatures are cool now, but will warm up to the low/mid 60s this afternoon.
    • Scattered showers will be with us throughout the day, but the heaviest of rain will be this morning. Low threat severe.
    • Plenty of sunshine expected for the rest of the work week.
    • Watch the video above for a look at the rainy and mild conditions for Monday.

