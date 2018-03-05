Scattered Showers and Mild Temperatures expected for the Mid South

- Grab the umbrella and jacket before walking out the door .
- Temperatures are cool now, but will warm up to the low/mid 60s this afternoon.
- Scattered showers will be with us throughout the day, but the heaviest of rain will be this morning. Low threat severe.
- Plenty of sunshine expected for the rest of the work week.
- Watch the video above for a look at the rainy and mild conditions for Monday.
