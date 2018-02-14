Scattered Showers and Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- Grab the umbrella and jacket before walking out the door.
- Temperatures are cool, but not cold enough for a heavy coat.
- This afternoon will be warm in the 60s with cloudy skies and scattered showers—low threat severe.
- The warming trend continues through Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 70s!
- Make sure to have your umbrella again on Friday and Saturday.
- Watch the video above for a look at the damp and warm conditions for Wednesday.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Girlfriend grabs gun in Southeast Memphis; shoots, kills boyfriend
- Two dead, one critical in crash involving 18-wheeler
- Multi-Platinum music producer from Memphis killed over weekend
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}