  • Scattered Showers and Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    • Grab the umbrella and jacket before walking out the door. 
    • Temperatures are cool, but not cold enough for a heavy coat.
    • This afternoon will be warm in the 60s with cloudy skies and scattered showers—low threat severe.
    • The warming trend continues through Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 70s!
    • Make sure to have your umbrella again on Friday and Saturday. 
