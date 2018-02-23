Scattered Showers with Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- Grab the jacket and umbrella before walking out the door.
- Temperatures are mild now, but will warm up to the upper 60s/low 70s this afternoon.
- Most of today’s heavy rain will be along and west of the Mississippi River.
- Low threat for severe weather today, but severe storms are likely Saturday afternoon into the evening. Primary threats are damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. Make sure electronics are fully charged as power outages are likely.
- A Flood Watch is still in effect until early Sunday. Rainfall totals will range from 1”-3”+ by Sunday morning. Flash/river flooding a concern.
- Watch the video above for a look at the slightly wet and warm conditions for Friday.
