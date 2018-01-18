SCEC offers meeting on how to run for office

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you're thinking about running for office, you can find out how this Saturday.

January 20th at 10 a.m. the Shelby County Election Commission will hold a class on how to run for office.

The meeting will be held at the Operations Center at 980 Nixon Drive.

Linda Phillips, administrator of the elections for SCEC has the following statement concerning the meeting.

“This informational session is in a classroom format. To be clear, it will not address what candidates need to do to campaign for office... It is solely for the purpose of educating people about the procedure to qualify for candidacy, and their responsibilities with regards to campaign finance requirements.”

The class will class about an hour.

Officials said the SCEC began issuing petitions to run for office in the May County General Primary on Nov. 17.

Petitions will continue to be issued until the qualifying deadline, which is Thursday, Feb. 15 at Noon.

Petitions are available at either of the offices of SCEC.

It's not necessary to register for the class, but those who do will be guaranteed a printed packet.

To register, conatct Carol Collinsworth at 222-1203, or email at carol.collinsowrth@shelbycountytn.gov

© 2018 Cox Media Group.