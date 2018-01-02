SCFD: Memphis Firefighter's home "likely a total loss"

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A Southeast Shelby County fire left a Memphis Firefighter's home "likely a total loss."
The fire broke out around 7:00 Monday morning and burned for more than an hour.
Two firefighters were injured fighting the fire. One injured his knee, the other had a hard time catching his breath and was treated in an ambulance.
A SCFD spokesman said the weather is so cold, firefighters had trouble with their air packs freezing up.
There were also issues with the driveway freezing over and firefighters slipping on the ice.
Exhaustion was also an issue with firefighters being exposed to hot and cold repeatedly.
The Memphis firefighter's wife and daughter were home at the time of the fire.
They noticed smoke coming through the vents inside the home before the fire broke out.
The firefighter who owns the home did not want to speak on camera.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. As many as 36 firefighters responded to the fire.
