0 School aide jokes about drugging special needs students with sleeping pills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Hardin County Elementary School teacher's aide is under investigation for social media posts in which she allegedly said she was going to give special needs students in her class gummy Melatonin tablets to put them to sleep.

She's now out of a job and the subject of an investigation by multiple agencies.

The school superintendent told us the post came from a teacher's aide at Northside Elementary about two weeks ago.

We found out it was a picture of two special needs students napping and that the teacher's aide had said on social media that she was going to give them Melatonin gummy tablets to calm them down.

Grandmother Liz Usner has grandkids in the school system, and she is stunned.

"I think if you are talking about it, it's as guilty as doing it, and I think she should lose her job and not be able to work around children at all," Usner said.

Superintendent Michael Davis told us the case has been turned over to the Hardin County D.A. and the Department of Child Services. Davis shared with us that he spent two days doing his own investigating.

"I have found absolutely no evidence of anyone at anytime that she would have given any of these gummy Melatonin tablets to the kids. I have no evidence of that whatsoever," Davis said.

The superintendent said he fired her, and said she broke the trust factor.

"She doesn't need to be around children because you wouldn't do that to special needs children, and they need extra help," Liz Usner said.

The teacher's aides name has not been released. There have been no charges filed in the case.

