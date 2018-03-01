0 School board president gets into altercation with principal

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - FOX13 has obtained surveillance video of an angry school board president confronting an elementary school principal.

The aftermath has led to the principal of that school requesting a restraining order against the school board president.

This happened last Thursday at the J.F. Wahl Elementary School in Helena-West Helena.

There are now dueling affidavits of complaints filed by both the principal and now the school board president.

How it all got started was at a meeting to talk about school curriculum and kids were present inside the school. Why it got heated is still up for debate.

The surveillance video shows a heated school board president outside of the principal’s office at J.F. Wahl Elementary.

“I felt like that he wanted to do physical harm to me. That’s what I feel like at that particular point,” said Jewel Hamilton, the Principal at J.F. Wahl Elementary in Helena-West Helena.

It happened at a parent-teacher meeting. Discussions switched to curriculum and that’s when things escalated.

“He left out you know rolling up his sleeves, pointing at the deputy superintendent that had to basically push him out of my office,” Hamilton said.

The very next day, Hamilton said she filed an affidavit of complaint as well as a restraining order against school board president Andrew Bagley.

“As a female and you are a man, and you’re coming towards me aggressively pointing your finger and yelling and attempting to go around another man to get to me,” she remembered.

“The last fight I had with a girl was when I was in elementary school with my sister, and I think she won,” said Andrew Bagley, school board president, Helena-West Helena School District.

Bagley told a different story. He too filed an affidavit of complaint against Principal Hamilton, but he said he was never aggressive towards Hamilton.

“Did I raise my voice? Yes. As she hollered in an attempt to be heard I did raise my voice, but there’s a counter between us. There’s a desk between us. At one point, she called a security guard and he’s between us so I’m nowhere near her,” he said.

Bagley admits the situation never should have happened and wants the focus to move back to the kids.

But what happens in the principal’s office rarely stays in the principal’s office and Hamilton believes more needs to be done.

“For us to really move forward, we can’t have board presidents that operate in that manner,” Hamilton added.

FOX13 contacted the Chief of Police for Helena-West Helena, and he told us that this is still an active investigation and although the affidavits were filed with police, they have yet to go through the court system.

