School bus driver charged with DWI, endangering children in Arkansas

KNOXVILLE, Ark. - A school bus driver in Arkansas is accused of driving while intoxicated with children onboard.
State Troopers got a call Friday about Kevin Kyzer, 51, driving the school bus in Johnson County. He was pulled over and taken into custody.
He is charged with DWI and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Nine children were on the bus at the time. The school district made arrangements to pick them up.
Kyzer’s employment status with the Lamar School District is unknown at this time.
