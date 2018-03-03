'School Shooting' threat made at local Catholic school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a responded to a threat at Holy Rosary Catholic School after a student wrote 'School Shooting' on the bathroom stall.
Sources told FOX13 teachers were notified over walkie-talkies. Students and teachers were placed on lockdown for about two hours.
The threat was written on the boys bathroom wall. Eventually a 7th grader admitted to writing the statement and was taken away, sources say.
Principal Darren Mullis of Holy Rosary issued the following statement to parents:
Today a student reported that someone had written 'School Shooting' on the bathroom stall. Once this was reported we put the school on lockdown and called the police. The police came and talked with sevral students about what they saw and when they saw it. After their investigation they clear us to resume out day.
All of our faculty and students did a fantastic job of following out lockdown procedures. I was proud of how they handled themselves.
Trending stories:
- Man loses job after taking time off to care for 12-year-old son shot while walking to store
- Man who drove into creek off I-55 found dead’
- Memphis man to girlfriend: "I am gonna put your brains all over these windows."
- MPD searching for serial robber, targeted 7 people in 2 days
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}