  • 'School Shooting' threat made at local Catholic school

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a responded to a threat at Holy Rosary Catholic School after a student wrote 'School Shooting' on the bathroom stall.

    Sources told FOX13 teachers were notified over walkie-talkies. Students and teachers were placed on lockdown for about two hours.

    The threat was written on the boys bathroom wall. Eventually a 7th grader admitted to writing the statement and was taken away, sources say. 

    Principal Darren Mullis of Holy Rosary issued the following statement to parents: 

    Today a student reported that someone had written 'School Shooting' on the bathroom stall. Once this was reported we put the school on lockdown and called the police. The police came and talked with sevral students about what they saw and when they saw it. After their investigation they clear us to resume out day.

    All of our faculty and students did a fantastic job of following out lockdown procedures. I was proud of how they handled themselves.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories