School suspension leads to child rape arrest, police say

A man was arrested for raping a 10-year-old boy, police said.
According to the arrest affidavit, James Bradshaw III is charged with rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.
The victim was suspended from school for 'inappropriate sexual behavior.' When asked where he learned what he was doing, he told his mother he learned it from her ex-boyfriend, Bradshaw.
Police brought Bradshaw in for an interview, and he admitted to sexually assaulting the child from 2015 to 2016. Officers said Bradshaw was living with the victim and his mother at the attacks.
Bradshaw was arrested after the interview, and taken to 201 Poplar.
He is due in court for video arraignment on February 22, 2018.
