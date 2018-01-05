School uniform store closes suddenly

0

A store that specialized in selling private school uniforms has closed its doors, according to a Mid-South school.

Parker Uniform notified multiple schools that they are 'completely closed, and the website has been taken down.

Their Twitter does not mention anything about the stores closing.

One thing that remains unclear is if the stores will be filling open orders. Westminster Academy said "this does not bode well for any of you that are waiting for orders of owed orders."

FOX13 obtained this message sent to Parker Uniform employees:

"As you are aware, for the past several months, Parker has been actively seeking capital, financing, and refinancing through financial institutions and other companies. Parker believed that it would be successful in obtaining the necessary capital and that, if it had, it would have been able to avoid the closure of the business. Further, if Parker had provided earlier notice, it would have it undermined its efforts to obtain additional outside capital due to potential investors concerns about doing business with a troubled company or a company whose employees were looking for other jobs. Unfortunately, as of today, Parker has exhausted all reasonable avenues available to it without success.

Accordingly, effective today, we are permanently shutting down all of our operations, including the entire corporate headquarters, and terminating all employees. A few employees in key positions may be asked to stay on to assist with winding-down the business; there are no bumping rights. We will reach out to such employees separately."



