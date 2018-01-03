Two school districts close schools due to extremely cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Mid-South is experiencing one of the coldest starts for January on record.
Wind chills are in the single digits, and the cold is causing problems for people, pets, homes, and now schools.
FOX13 has learned that two school districts have closed schools Wednesday as temperatures continue to drop.
Clarksdale Municipal School District has closed all schools for January 3, and McNairy County Schools canceled classes for Wednesday after mechanical issues with busses were caused by extremely cold temperatures.
