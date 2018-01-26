0 SCS billboard featuring Yo Gotti sparks online debate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A billboard seen in Memphis is causing quite the conversation.

A Shelby County Schools parent posted to social media Friday morning after seeing a billboard with rapper Yo Gotti's image on it along with the phrase, Product of Public Schools.

The post was shared over 1,700 times with hundreds of comments. Many parents love the idea of having the rapper on the billboard while many are confused with its intent.

"How awesome. Maybe more kids will want to actually go and finish school if they see people they idolize has gone to the same place. Maybe not. But regardless, that’s what I get out of it," said one Facebook user.

Other social media users said Yo Gotti should not be used as an example, given his lyrical content.

Shelby County Schools said the message behind the campaign is: You can be successful if you stay in school.

“The billboard isn’t an endorsement of Yo Gotti or his lyrics, but we wanted a figure in the community that kids could recognize and relate to," said Superintendent Dorsey Hopson. “Gotti has done a lot of good in the Frayser community in the past and supported schools in the area.”

The billboard featuring Gotti has "Trezevant High School" listed under his name, the school he graduated.

SCS said at least four local celebrities are featured in the new campaign, including radio personality, Devin Steel.

