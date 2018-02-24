0 SCS responds to President Trump's idea to arming teachers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a gunman shot and killed 17 students and adults in a Florida High school, President Trump pushed the idea of arming teachers in schools.

"What I’d recommend doing is the people that do carry we give them a bonus give them a little bit of a bonus," President Donald Trump said.

The thought of armed teachers in classrooms has some Shelby County Students worried.

The shooting in Florida has started a discussion about armed teachers in schools.

Memphis Shelby County Education Association President, Keith Williams said the proposal would do more harm than good.

"We are not warriors, we are educators. We disseminate knowledge and not violence,” Williams said.

Mike Collins was a Shelby County deputy for 25 years, he now teaches.

Collins told FOX13 the thought has never crossed his mind.

"I think we just need to continue to implement what measures we have in place now,” Collins said.

Collins said even if approved, the process would require hours of training for teachers.

We asked Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson about the proposal. He gave the following statement:

"It's a bad idea in our community. We place so much pressure on teachers by asking them to be so many things to so many people. Asking them to also take on the role of supplemental armed security guards is unwise,”

Collins said, "I have not met a teacher, I have not met an educator who would want that responsibility.”

Williams said the conversation of Shelby County teachers arming themselves in schools has not happen and likely never will.

"We have too many teachers with different methodologies and temperaments in schools and students. It would be disastrous,” Williams said.

