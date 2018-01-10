SCS warns employees after two armed robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Schools is warning all employees after two armed robberies were reported on school campuses.
The first incident happened at George Washington Carver College and Career Academy, and the second occurred at the ASD's Memphis Scholars Florida-Kansas. In both incidences, the victims were approached by men driving a black SUV when arriving to campus in the morning.
Trending stories:
- Two men hospitalized after two shootings in North Memphis
- Bartlett movie theater mayhem: Police release new details on viral fight
- Three suspects wanted for Lakeland Walgreens Burglary
- Study: 247 Ole Miss students registered to get ‘Sugar Daddies’ or ‘Sugar Mamas’
No arrests have been made, and SCS is unsure if specific schools are being targeted.
Shelby County Schools is working closely with Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff's Office to have extra support before and after school.
The school board released the following tips to keep safe when arriving to work in the mornings:
- Be aware of your surroundings and look for suspicious vehicles or people.
- Do not park, exit your vehicle or walk into the parking lot alone if you see something or someone suspicious.
- Try scheduling your arrival or departure times with a coworker so you're never alone in the parking lot.
- If you see something suspicious, immediately call 911 and then SCS Security at 901-416-5773.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}