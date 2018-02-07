SCS warns parents of man trying to lure young girls into his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A warning for parents of Shelby County Students:
The district said a man driving a white Kia is trying to lure young girls into the car with him.
According to a message sent to parents, the man has been seen around several schools.
The Shelby County Schools security system is working with police to make sure kids are safe before and after school.
We're working to find out where specifically he has been spotted.
If witness this activity, you are urged to contact police immediately.
