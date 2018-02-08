SCS warns parents of man trying to lure young girls into his vehicle

Memphis, Tenn. - A warning for parents of Shelby County Students:
The district said a man driving a white Kia is trying to lure young girls into the car with him.
According to a message sent to parents, the man has been seen around several schools.
The Shelby County Schools security system is working with police to make sure kids are safe before and after school.
The person of interest was last seen in the area of Hamilton High School. He is described by Memphis police as an African-American man with dark complexion wearing a dark skull cap and glasses. He was occupying a newer model Kia Optima, possible 2016. The car is bearing TN partial tag 5C7---.
No arrest has been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
If witness this activity, you are urged to contact police immediately.
