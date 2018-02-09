  • SCSO: 2 adults, 1 child found dead in their home, carbon monoxide to blame

    By: Scott Madaus

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Two adults and one child were found dead in their Northaven home early Friday morning.

    Investigators on the scene believe it could have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

    SCSO were called to the 500 block of Belfast Dr.

    Investigators on the scene believe a 4-year-old, a middle-aged man and elderly man were found dead. 

    Officials told FOX13 a generator was running in the house. Officers believe a man was possibly crawling to the generator to cut it off, but didn't make it in time.

    The power was also off in the home when investigators arrived on the scene.

