SCSO investigating deputy-involved shooting in North Memphis

    By: Tony Atkins

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in North Memphis. 

    The incident happened in the 1100 block of Decatur Street. 

    Deputies were serving a warrant when shots were exchanged between the suspect and a deputy. The suspect was struck in the shoulder and rushed to the hospital. The deputy was hit by a shrapnel and is being treated at the hospital as well.

