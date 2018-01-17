SCSO investigating deputy-involved shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in North Memphis.
The incident happened in the 1100 block of Decatur Street.
Deputies were serving a warrant when shots were exchanged between the suspect and a deputy. The suspect was struck in the shoulder and rushed to the hospital. The deputy was hit by a shrapnel and is being treated at the hospital as well.
FOX13 is headed to the scene and will have the latest developments on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.
