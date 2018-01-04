  • SCSO: Man found shot and killed on porch near elementary school, victim identified

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A 21-year-old man was found shot and killed near Highland Oaks Elementary Wednesday night.

    Investigators identified the victim as Maalik Smith.

    Deputies said Smith was found by his mother in the 5300 block of Annadale Dr. in southeast Shelby County.

    Smith was found shot multiple times on a front porch. 

    Officers said Smith was transported to Regional One in extremely critical condition. The victim did not survive his injuries.

    No suspects have been identified at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, 

