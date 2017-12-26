SCSO: Mid-South taxi driver found shot in the road 5 times, man in custody

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A male taxi driver was found shot in the road around 12:30 Tuesday morning.
Officers arrested a man in Whitehaven Tuesday afternoon in connection to the shooting.
SCSO has not identified the suspect in custody.
Update: One man has been arrested in connection with shooting of cab driver in Shelby County. I’m told deputies are wrapping up the investigation at this house. pic.twitter.com/5zwVuOPKYq— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) December 26, 2017
Investigators said the victim was found on Armour and Mudville Rd. in Rosemark, Tenn. in southeast Shelby County.
Officers said the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition and had surgery Tuesday morning.
