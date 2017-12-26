  • SCSO: Mid-South taxi driver found shot in the road 5 times, man in custody

    Updated:

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A male taxi driver was found shot in the road around 12:30 Tuesday morning.

    Officers arrested a man in Whitehaven Tuesday afternoon in connection to the shooting.

    SCSO has not identified the suspect in custody. 

    Investigators said the victim was found on Armour and Mudville Rd. in Rosemark, Tenn. in southeast Shelby County.

    Officers said the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition and had surgery Tuesday morning.

    FOX13's Tony Atkins is investigating other crimes in the area. See a live report this evening.

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories