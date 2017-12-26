SCSO: Mid-South taxi driver found shot in the road 5 times

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A male taxi driver was found shot in the road around 12:30 Tuesday morning.
Investigators' said the victim was found on Armour and Mudville Rd. in Rosemark, Tenn. also known as southeast Shelby County.
The victim told investigators the suspect responsible was wearing a black jacket and fled on foot.
Officers' said the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and is currently in surgery.
FOX13's Tony Atkins is investigating other crimes in the area. See a live report this evening.
