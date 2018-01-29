SCSO: Millington woman charged with animal cruelty, multiple horses died from starvation

A Millington woman is in jail after she starved her horses, deputies said.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office went to the 8100 block of Epperson Mill Road on December 30 to follow up on an animal cruelty case.
When they arrived Courtney Simpson, 35, told detectives she and her husband, Randall Simpson, could no longer afford to feed the horses the three horses. SCSO said the horses had started eating bark off trees to try and eat something. One of the horse's condition was ranked as the 'worst possible condition a horse can physically be.'
A witness also said another horse found in a nearby pond and was buried shortly after.
One of the horses was so severely neglected that a witness took the animal to her grandmother's home. Another horse eventually collapsed, couldn't get back up and was euthanized.
Simpson is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and cruelty to animals.
Her husband Randall Simpson currently has a warrant out for his arrest.
