SCSO searching for man wanted for multiple charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for multiple charges.
Jacob Halliburton has been charged with failure to appear in a felony case, evading arrest, possession of Cocaine with intention to sell and possession of a controlled substance marijuana.
The United States District Court said Halliburton is wanted for possession of a firearm.
If you have any information about this wanted criminal, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
