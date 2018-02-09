  • SCSO searching for man wanted for multiple charges

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for multiple charges.

    Jacob Halliburton has been charged with failure to appear in a felony case, evading arrest, possession of Cocaine with intention to sell and possession of a controlled substance marijuana.

    The United States District Court said Halliburton is wanted for possession of a firearm.

    If you have any information about this wanted criminal, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

