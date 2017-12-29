SCSO: Suspect accused of killing step-brother and critically injuring step-father, identified

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that the Shelby County Sheriff's Office is working a homicide investigation in Raleigh.

Victor Bonner Jr., 26, has since been taken into custody in relation to the crime.

The incident happened Thursday evening in the 4400 block of Walden Glen Cove in Raleigh.

Calvin White said he was assaulted and had his teeth knocked out by Bonner Jr., his step-son.

Investigators found Calvin on his hands and knees inside the residence. White's head was bleeding from a large laceration on his face.

Officers were unable to open the interior door, after Romeo White, his 21-year-old step-brother, was found unresponsive behind the door. A gunshot wound was also noticed on Romeo's head.

The suspects step-father told police Bonner came towards him and attempted to shoot him, but misfired. Bonner then struck him in the face with a pistol.

The step-father also told police Bonner is the one who assaulted him and his step-son, but didn't known why.

Bonner fled the scene before police arrival.

The step-father is at Regional One in stable condition.

Investigators told FOX13 the man who was shot and killed was identified as Romeo White.

Bonner has been charged with 2nd degree murder, aggravated attempted murder, pulling a firearm in Commission of a felony and committing attempted second degree murder.

