SCSO: Suspect accused of killing step-brother and critically injuring step-father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that Shelby County Sheriff's Office is working a homicide investigation in Raleigh.
The incident happened Thursday evening in the 4400 block of Walden Glen Cove.
Officials told us a man was found dead after being shot in the head by a relative.
The suspect is also accused of pistol whipping another relative who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators told FOX13 the man who was shot and killed is the suspects 21-year-old step-brother.
Officials also believe the man who was pistol whipped is the suspect's step-father.
The 26-year-old suspect has since been taken into custody.
He has been charged with 2nd degree murder, aggravated attempted murder, pulling a firearm in Commission of a felony and committing attempted second degree murder.
Names are not being released because family members have not been notified.
We're working to learn more information and will have the latest updates on FOX13's Good Morning Memphis.
